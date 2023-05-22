Drew’s practice focuses on federal tax and securities laws applicable to municipal bonds. Drew has substantial experience in IRS examination, audit and tax controversy matters for tax-exempt bond issuers and related participants. He provides special tax counsel services to government units, 501(c)(3) organizations, underwriters, banks and borrowers. His tax practice includes advising on swaps, derivatives and advanced financial products for tax-exempt bonds.

Drew also has considerable experience with municipal securities law matters, including SEC regulatory and enforcement matters and Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) regulatory matters. He advises large issuers, major underwriting firms and banks on municipal securities compliance policies and procedures.

Drew also acts as bond counsel, underwriter’s counsel, disclosure counsel, bank counsel and borrower’s counsel on government and 501(c)(3) bond issues.

Drew also has significant experience as tax and securities counsel in connection with tax-exempt bonds used in P3 infrastructure project financings.

Drew is an Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center, teaching Public Finance: Tax and Securities Aspects.