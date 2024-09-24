Andrea is nationally recognized for her work on behalf of policyholders, being named an “Elite Woman” by Insurance Business America and a “Next Generation Partner” by The Legal 500. Her work has been profiled by Law360, Law.com, and the Daily Business Review. She has also presented at seminars across the country and has published extensively on insurance coverage issues.

She is a member of the Miami-based insurance team ranked Band 1 by Chambers & Partners in Florida, and Andrea herself has been Chambers-ranked for the past six years. According to clients quoted in Chambers USA, “Andrea is simply the best at what she does. She is my go-to;” she “is technically astute and highly impressive;” and she is “smart, works hard and is very client-focused.”

Andrea has handled arbitrations and trials and appeals in state and federal courts across the country in various types of insurance coverage and bad faith matters.