Amber M. Rogers
Overview
Amber’s national practice assists clients with traditional labor relations and litigation, employment advice and counseling, and complex employment litigation. Amber is Board Certified in Labor & Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and is a trial lawyer who has extensive experience representing and advising clients in traditional labor relations, such as collective bargaining, representation elections, decertification elections, unfair labor practice charges, arbitrating grievances, contract administration and interpretation, and union avoidance strategies.
Amber’s litigation experience includes regularly representing clients in wage and hour collective and class actions, trade secrets and post-employment restrictive covenant disputes, and complex employment discrimination. As a part of Amber’s partnership with clients to avoid litigation, she frequently conducts and coordinates sensitive corporate investigations, and provides training presentations for clients on a multitude of topics.
Amber’s practice also focuses on defending employers before administrative agencies. She represents clients in all industries, and has particular experience working with clients in the energy and utilities, financial institutions, health care, food processing, staffing, manufacturers, transportation, and retail sectors.
To complement her practice, Amber serves as co-chair of the Firm’s Oneness Diversity Luncheon, is an Associate Editor of the American Bar Association’s, Labor and Employment Law newsletter, and also is a contributing author to the firm’s Employment & Labor Perspectives blog. In addition to her work at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Amber is a dedicated volunteer at the Legal Lines Program and Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program.
Amber is admitted to practice in the United States Supreme Court, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Seventh Circuit, Eighth Circuit, Ninth Circuit, District of Columbia, the Northern District of Texas, Eastern District of Texas, Western District of Texas, Southern District of Texas, and the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Experience
- First-chaired federal court trial on claims of race and national origin discrimination, hostile work environment and retaliation; verdict in favor of defendant.
- First-chaired state court jury trial on claims of race and sex discrimination and retaliation; obtained directed verdict.
- Obtained judgment as a matter of law in federal jury trial on claims of pregnancy discrimination, retaliation, and FMLA retaliation.
- Argued before US Court of Appeals for Fifth Circuit (Renew Home Health v. NLRB, 95 F.4th231 (5th Cir. 2024) (finding NLRB erred in concluding company maintained an impermissible work rule and threatened an employee, among other findings).
- Argued and won before the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit (Oncor Electric Delivery v. NLRB, 850 F. App’x 255 (2021) (finding NLRB erred by ordering Oncor to provide names of non-unit workers to union, and NLRB incorrectly identified the bargaining unit).
- Argued and won before the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit (STP Nuclear Operating Company v. NLRB, 975 F.3d 507 (2020)) (consolidated cases reversing NLRB’s bargaining orders concerning two groups certified to be represented by the IBEW).
- Argued and won before the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit (US v. Loftis, 607 F.3d 173 (2010)) (Federal Debt Collection Procedure Acts claim).
- Regular first-chair experience litigating and arbitrating claims under collective bargaining agreements and employment-related matters.
- Litigated and defended management in numerous state and federal civil lawsuits and agency investigations.
- Litigated multiple class and collective actions in federal and state courts under the Fair Labor Standards Act and state wage and hour laws.
- Regularly engaged in transactional matters for publicly traded and privately held businesses to create employment and contractor agreements, non-disclosure agreements, non-compete agreements, severance and retention agreements, and confidentiality agreements.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Future Star, Texas, Benchmark Litigation, 2025
-
Recognized for Thought Leadership (2022) and Collaborative Leadership (2024), Corporate Counsel’s Women, Influence and Power in Law Awards
-
Named to the Texas 100, Dallas Business Journal, 2023
- Named to the Leaders in Diversity Awards, Dallas Business Journal, 2022
- Named as an “On the Rise” honoree at the Texas Legal Excellence Awards, ALM Media and Texas Lawyer, 2021
- Named to the inaugural list of Trailblazers South, The American Lawyer, 2021
- Recognized in the inaugural “They’ve Got Next: The 40 Under 40,” Bloomberg Law, 2021
- Named a Law360 Employment Rising Star, 2021
- Dallas Business Journal 2020 Women in Business Awards honoree
- Recommended for Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense, Legal 500 United States, 2020
- Named among 2020 Women Worth Watching, Profiles in Diversity Journal, 2020
-
Recognized by the Texas Legal Awards as a Diversity and Inclusion Champion, Texas Lawyer, 2020
- Recognized as one of the “Best Lawyers Under 40,” D Magazine, 2019
- Listed as a Labor and Employment Star, Texas, Benchmark Litigation, 2018-2024
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Employment & Labor Law, Texas Monthly magazine, 2018-2020, 2022-2024
- Recognized as a “Top Woman Lawyer” by the Texas Diversity Council, 2018
- Recognized as a “Top 50 Multicultural Lawyers in Dallas” by National Diversity Council, 2017
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, The American Employment Law Council (membership by invitation only)
- Vice-Chair, ABA Section of Labor and Employment Law Newsletter Committee
- Participant, DBA WE LEAD: Women Empowered to Lead in the Legal Profession, (Inaugural Class, 2018)
- Chair, Employment Law & HR Compliance Committee, Dallas HR
- Barrister, Patrick E. Higginbotham Inn of Court
- Fellow, Leadership Council on Leadership Diversity (LCLD)
- Participant, American Bar Association, Labor and Employment Section’s Leadership Development Program (Class of 2016)
- Founding Member, Board of Directors, and former Secretary (four years), The Network of Empowered Women (N.E.W.) Roundtable, Inc.
- Co-Chair, Small Business Symposium committee, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers
- Co-Chair, Young Employment Labor Lawyers committee, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers
- Co-Vice Chair, Dallas Bar Association’s Law Day committee
- Member, Dallas Women’s Lawyers Association
- Member, Dallas Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Leadership Class 2015
- Member, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers Leadership Class 2014
- Member, Dallas Bar Association, Labor and Employment Law Section
- Member, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers
- Member, J.L. Turner Legal Association
- Member, Dallas Black Women Attorneys committee
- Member, American Bar Association, Labor and Employment Section
Insights
Legal Updates
- 11 Minute ReadJune 20, 2023Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadJune 7, 2023Legal Update
- 13 Minute ReadMarch 1, 2023Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadOctober 10, 2022Legal Update
- July 10, 2019Legal Update
- April 1, 2019Legal Update
- September 1, 2017Legal Update
- August 2016Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- October 15, 2024EventSpeakerSpeaker, Union/Non-Unionized Work Force Impacts, The Seminar Group
- EventSpeakerLabor Department Overreaches: Overtime, Walkaround, and Persuader, Employment Law Conference 2024, National Retail Federation
- February 29, 2024Event
- December 18, 2023Event
- November 4, 2023EventSpeakerA View From the Frontlines: How to Prepare and Respond to the NLRB’s Activist Agenda, N.E.W. Roundtable Second Annual Conference
- October 27, 2023EventPanelistA View From the Frontlines: How to Prepare and Respond the NLRB's Activist Agenda, Retail Law Conference
- October 23, 2023EventPanelistNLRB Aggressiveness and Employer Responses, AELC 31st Annual Conference
- August 3, 2023EventSpeakerThe Rise of Unionization: What Employers Need to Know, NILG 2023 National Conference
- July 12, 2023Event
- April 27, 2023EventPanelistAvoiding Reverse Discrimination Claims, Elevating Black Excellence Virtual Summit
- March 25, 2023EventPresenter“What Now?: What to Do When the Workforce Rises Up,” State Bar of Texas – African American Lawyers Section 2023 Summit
- March 25, 2023EventPanelist“What Next? What African American Female Attorneys Have Done, Are Doing, and Will Do,” State Bar of Texas – African American Lawyers Section 2023 Summit
- January 5, 2023Event
- December 14, 2022Event
- November 17, 2022EventPresenterArtificial Intelligence in the Workplace: Discrimination Risks, New Jersey Association for Justice Meadowlands Seminar 2022
- October 13, 2022EventPanelistNavigating Beyond the Great Resignation, Black In-House Counsel Network’s Elevating Partner of Color Series
- April 27, 2022EventPanelistThe Rise of Organized Labor, National Employment Law Council 2022 Annual Conference
- May 20, 2021Event
- April 29, 2021EventPresenterWhether Unionized or Not, Traditional Labor Law Issues Facing All Workplaces, ACC Houston Half Day CLE Seminar: Employment Law 2021
- March 4, 2021EventPresenter“Why it Matters: Innovations in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging,” Dallas Bar Association Diversity Program CLE
- November 9, 2019EventModerator“Employee Use of Personal Technology at the Workplace,” ABA’s 13th Annual Labor and Employment Law Conference
- May 23, 2019EventPresenter“Building Your Brand as a Lawyer: Internal & External –It’s Not Just Who You Know But Who Knows You,” LCLD Fellow Alumni Advocacy Group
- May 22, 2019EventPresenter“10 Things Your Bank Needs to Know About the #metoo Movement” and “Employment Law 101: A Primer for Community Banks,” Kentucky Bankers Association Human Resources Conference
- April 11, 2019EventPresenter“Employment Law 101: A Primer for Community Banks,” Iowa Community Bankers Association Human Resources Conference
- February 12, 2019EventKeynote Speaker“Lessons Learned After One+ Years of #metoo,” Dallas HR Legal Exchange Conference
- November 8, 2018EventPresenter“Top 10 Things Your Bank Needs to Know About the #metoo Movement,” Women in Community Banking Conference
- October 17, 2018EventPresenter“How to Prevent Workplace Harassment,” The HR Southwest Conference, Legal Exchange
- October 16, 2018EventPresenter“#Metoo: Where was HR? How Did This Happen? And How to Avoid Future Claims," The HR Southwest Conference
- September 14, 2018EventPresenter“#Metoo: Where Was HR? Steps to Prevent Workplace Harassment,” North Texas SHRM Annual HR Legal Symposium
- August 16, 2018EventPresenter“How to Draft Enforceable Non-compete Agreements in Texas,” Fort Worth HR
- June 28, 2018EventPresenter“10 Things In-House Counsel Need to Know About the #metoo Movement,” Association of Corporate Counsel
- April 26, 2018EventPresenter“Are African-American Women Being Left Behind in the #metoo Movement? How to Prevent Workplace Harassment,” National Association of African-Americans in Human Resources
- April 11, 2018EventPresenter“#Metoo: Where Was HR? Steps to Prevent Workplace Harassment,” Community Bankers University
- November 11, 2017EventPresenter“Trends in NLRA Remedies,” ABA Section of Labor and Employment’s 11th Annual Labor and Employment Law Conference
- September 28, 2017EventPresenter“Cities (and States) Going Rogue: Navigating through city and local ordinances impacting employers throughout the U.S.,” ABA Section of Litigation Employment & Labor Relations Law 2017 Regional CLE Workshop
- June 16, 2017EventPresenter“Pay Equity, Pay Secrecy, and Pay Transparency: Solutions for Employers,” Women In Community Banking Conference
- EventPresenter“Interviewing 101: How to Conduct An Effective and Non-Discriminatory Interview,” May 31, 2017
- March 1, 2017EventPresenter“I’ve Been Through the Desert on a Horse With No Collective Bargaining Agreement: An Employer’s Obligation to Bargain Discretionary Discipline Before a First Contract After Total Security Management,” ABA Developing Labor Law Committee Mid-winter meeting
- March 1, 2017EventPresenter“I’ve Been Through the Desert on a Horse With No Collective Bargaining Agreement: An Employer’s Obligation to Bargain Discretionary Discipline Before a First Contract After Total Security Management,” America Bar Association’s Labor and Employment Law Section Midwinter Meeting
- December 8, 2016EventPresenter“How to Navigate Diversity Policies, Executive Orders, and Affirmative Action Plans,” Community Banker University
- EventPresenter“The DOL’s New Overtime Rule and Other Wage & Hour Matters,” October 27, 2016
- September 29, 2016EventPresenter“Procedural Rules You May Not Know But Should,” Dallas Bench Bar Conference
- September 24, 2016EventPresenter“To Post or Not to Post: Social Media in the Workplace,” Southwest Region of the National Black Law Students Association
- June 20, 2016EventPresenter“Employment Law Basics: What Every Small Business Needs To Know,” Small Business Symposium
- February 4, 2016EventPresenter“Effective Communication Skills in the Workplace,” University of Texas School of Law’s Professional Development Institute
- EventPresenter“National Labor Relations Law: Update on case law and new election rules,” May 2015
- October 17, 2014EventPresenter“Employment Law for Nonprofit Organizations,” Center for Nonprofit Management
- June 2014EventPresenter“OFCCP Workshop: Affirmative Action Primer and Understanding the New Disabled and Veteran Regulations,” Independent Community Bankers of America
- EventPresenter“US Supreme Court and Fifth Circuit Update,” 2011
- EventPresenter“Work Environment and Anti-Harassment,” 2008
- EventPresenter“Strategies to Solve Your Most Complex FMLA Challenges,” March 2007
Publications
- Publication
- May 7, 2024Publication
- March 20, 2024Publication
- March 6, 2024Publication
- January 10, 2024Publication
- September 19, 2023Publication
- September 13, 2023Publication
- Winter 2023Publication
- July-August 2023Publication
- July 20, 2023Publication
- July 11, 2023Publication
- July 11, 2023Publication
- April 10, 2023Publication
- Spring 2023Publication
- January 31, 2023Publication
- January 2023Publication
- December 8, 2021Publication
- Summer 2021Publication
- August 2, 2021Publication
- April 13, 2021Publication
- March 2021Publication
- February 17, 2021Publication
- February 2021Publication
- July 20, 2020Publication
- Summer 2020Publication
- Summer 2020Publication
- June 19, 2020Publication
- June 4, 2020Publication
- May 3, 2019Publication
- May 1, 2019Publication
- February 1, 2019Publication
- PublicationContributing EditorThe Developing Labor Law Supplement, Chapter 10 (Representation Proceedings and Elections), 7th Edition
- Summer 2018Publication
- August 2018PublicationAuthorFederal Circuit Courts Continue to Extend Title VII Protections to LGBT+ Individuals, GPSolo eReport, Vol. 8, No. 1
- February 21, 2018PublicationAuthorPay Equity Laws: Banning Salary History Questions, American Bar Association Section of Litigation, Employment & Labor Relations Law Newsletter
- March 27, 2017PublicationInterviewed and quotedBargaining About Discipline Should Be Negotiators’ Priority, Bloomberg BNA
- March/April 2017PublicationCo-authorEmployment References: A Cautionary Tale, Bank Director
- December 5, 2016PublicationCo-authorDiversity Policies and Practices: Is Your Bank Ready for the New Rules?, Bank Director
- May 9, 2016Publication
- March/April 2016PublicationCo-authorThe Necessity of Employment Agreements with Bank Officers, Texas Independent Banker
- December 9, 2015PublicationInterviewed and quotedInsubordinate Employees May Deserve a Second Chance, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)
- May 2015Publication
- 2008PublicationStreet Smart Dallas: Know Your Rights!, Texas C-Bar
Blog Posts
- June 17, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- June 3, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- May 21, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor PerspectivesCo-author
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
News
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 3, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 19, 2024News
- September 17, 2024Media Mention
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- Media Mention
- October 9, 2023Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 3, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 18, 2023News
- March 13, 2023Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 22, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 22, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 21, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 31, 2022News
- April 24, 2022Media Mention
- March 3, 2022Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 6, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 17, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 1, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 22, 2021News
- July 19, 2021Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 14, 2021News
- June 17, 2021Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadJune 1, 2021News
- May 27, 2021Media Mention
- April 21, 2021Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 13, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 15, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 18, 2020News
- August 19, 2020Media Mention
- August 17, 2020Media Mention
- July 30, 2020Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadJune 25, 2020News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 12, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 9, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 1, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 14, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 26, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 14, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 17, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 25, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 3, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 25, 2016News
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, with honors, Notes Editor, The Review of Litigation, 2006
BA, Trinity University, cum laude, 2003
Admissions
Texas