Amber’s litigation experience includes regularly representing clients in wage and hour collective and class actions, trade secrets and post-employment restrictive covenant disputes, and complex employment discrimination. As a part of Amber’s partnership with clients to avoid litigation, she frequently conducts and coordinates sensitive corporate investigations, and provides training presentations for clients on a multitude of topics.

Amber’s practice also focuses on defending employers before administrative agencies. She represents clients in all industries, and has particular experience working with clients in the energy and utilities, financial institutions, health care, food processing, staffing, manufacturers, transportation, and retail sectors.

To complement her practice, Amber serves as co-chair of the Firm’s Oneness Diversity Luncheon, is an Associate Editor of the American Bar Association’s, Labor and Employment Law newsletter, and also is a contributing author to the firm’s Employment & Labor Perspectives blog. In addition to her work at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Amber is a dedicated volunteer at the Legal Lines Program and Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program.

Amber is admitted to practice in the United States Supreme Court, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Seventh Circuit, Eighth Circuit, Ninth Circuit, District of Columbia, the Northern District of Texas, Eastern District of Texas, Western District of Texas, Southern District of Texas, and the Eastern District of Oklahoma.