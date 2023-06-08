Alice handles all aspects of insurance coverage and bad faith litigation and provides proactive counseling and coverage reviews for policyholders. She consults with corporate clients on coverage issues and provides advice regarding the type and level of insurance coverage needed based on their potential risks. Alice has experience handling first and third-party suits under various types of policies, including property, commercial general liability, directors and officers, equine mortality and major medical, cyber, and fidelity bonds.

Alice was named to Best Lawyers in America’s “Ones to Watch” 2022 and 2023 list for insurance law, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s 40 Under 40 Outstanding Professionals of South Florida 2022 list, and the Miami Dade Bar Young Lawyers Section’s 40 Under 40 2023 list. She was also named a Circle of Excellence winner for Insurance Litigation in 2023 by the Miami Dade Bar.