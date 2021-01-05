Alexandra B. Cunningham
Overview
Ms. Cunningham’s litigation and risk management practice focuses on product liability, toxic tort and environmental litigation, food contamination claims, and wrongful death and personal injury defense, including mass torts, class actions and multidistrict litigation.
Ms. Cunningham is head of the firm’s litigation team. She represents major corporate clients in all aspects of product liability, mass tort and toxic tort and environmental litigation, including successfully defending catastrophic injury and death claims; asbestos, benzene, formaldehyde, hydrogen sulfide, solvent and silica-related premises and product liability claims; large-scale environmental toxin and exposure claims, involving PFAS, PAHs, fluorides, coal combustion residuals and hexavalent chromium; and claims of bacterial contamination in food and beverage products. Ms. Cunningham also advises clients on legal issues related to COVID-19, including potential claims risk and mitigation, wrongful death, personal injury and nuisance claims defense strategies, and is actively defending companies in COVID-19 litigation. She also represents clients in general product liability and commercial litigation.
Ms. Cunningham is admitted to practice in Virginia, Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and before the federal courts in those jurisdictions and many others. She has appeared as trial counsel in state and federal courts around the country, and has led appeals to the Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia and United States Supreme Courts. Ms. Cunningham has also led arbitrations before the International Chamber of Commerce and American Arbitration Association.
Experience
- National coordinating counsel, national regional counsel, trial counsel and local counsel for several Fortune 100 and 500 companies in mass tort and toxic exposure litigation.
- Provides strategic premarket and workplace litigation risk advice to product manufacturers and industrial employers, including guidance on potential risks of product or manufacturing operations or changes, regulatory compliance, investigations, litigation avoidance, and risk management and incident response for product failure, fatalities, crises or other catastrophic events, including COVID-19 fatalities or outbreaks.
- Substantial experience in representing international companies in US-based litigation, including forum and jurisdictional-based defense strategies and international discovery.
- Trial counsel in asbestos and mass tort cases around the country, including New York, California, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Virginia, where served as trial counsel for consolidated trial of 1,300 asbestos claims—the largest asbestos trial in Virginia history.
- Led successful defense and won dismissal of a high-profile federal lawsuit involving allegations of unsafe COVID-19 working conditions brought against one of the largest meat processing companies in the United States.
- Argued successful motion to dismiss on lack of legal duty in first “take home” asbestos exposure case filed in Arizona state court.
- Trial counsel in environmental exposure and other matters, including jury trial involving allocation of environmental liabilities under asset purchase agreement in Illinois federal court. Case settled on favorable terms before verdict.
- Led and argued multiple appeals before the Supreme Court of Virginia on tort and workplace exposure issues.
- Argued successful plea in bar in Newport News Circuit Court on novel issue of Virginia law resulting in dismissal with prejudice of multimillion-dollar asbestos wrongful death claim.
- Primary drafter of Virginia Supreme Court pleadings and petition for writ of certiorari filed in the United States Supreme Court challenging mass consolidation of asbestos cases.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
-
Recognized as a ‘Go To Lawyer’ for negligence law by Virginia Lawyers Weekly, 2024
- Named a Litigation Star, Virginia, Benchmark Litigation, 2024-2025
- Recommended for Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Defense – Toxic Tort, Legal 500 United States, 2019-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Product Liability: Toxic Torts, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2023-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Product Liability & Toxic Torts, Virginia, Chambers USA, 2020-2024
- Recognized as a BTI Client Service All-Star, 2024
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Civil Litigation, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2024
- Recognized as a member of Virginia Business magazine’s Legal Elite, 2022-2023
- Shortlisted for the Women in Business Law Awards for Product Liability Lawyer of the Year, 2022
- Inducted as a Virginia Law Foundation Fellow, Class of 2021
- Named among The National Law Journal’s Litigation Trailblazers, November 2020
- Recognized as runner-up in The American Lawyer’s “Litigator of the Week” feature, May 2020
- “Influential Women of Law,” Virginia Lawyers Weekly (2020)
- “Rising Star” in Civil Litigation Defense, Virginia Super Lawyers (2008, 2009, 2011–2014)
- Named Lawyer of the Year for Product Liability Litigation – Defendants (2024), Best Lawyer for Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants and Product Liability Litigation – Defendants (2016-2020, 2024) and Litigation – Environmental (2024), Best Lawyers in America
- “Top Peer Nominated Lawyer,” Women in the Law, Best Lawyers (2016-2019)
- E. Randolph Williams Pro Bono Award
Affiliations
Professional
- Leadership Metro Richmond, Class of 2017
- Member, American, Virginia and Georgia Bar Associations
- Member, Defense Research Institute
- Board of Directors, YMCA of Greater Richmond
- Board of Directors, Virginia Early Childhood Foundation
- General Counsel, Virginia Association of Independent Schools
- Adjunct faculty member, University of Richmond School of Law, teaching “Appellate Advocacy”
- Former managing partner, Hunton & Williams – Charlottesville Pro Bono Office, 2014-2019
Insights
Legal Updates
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 5, 2021Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadNovember 6, 2020Legal Update
- January 17, 2020Legal Update
- August 27, 2019Legal Update
- June 21, 2017Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- December 8, 2022Event
- October 22, 2020Event
- August 12, 2020EventSpeakerCOVID-19 Liability Threats to Franchising – Reopening Issues, Employment Liability & Legislation, IFA Franchise Law Virtual Summit
- June 18, 2019Event
- May 8, 2019EventSpeakerIs There Any Outside Limit on the Duty to Warn? Revisiting the Implications of Quisenberry, VADA Spring Sections Seminar
- February 16, 2016EventSpeakerRecords Management in Mergers, Acquisitions and Company Reorganizations, ARMA Tidewater Chapter
- October 5, 2015EventSpeakerExperts – Strategies and Best Practices, Hunton & Williams Litigation Strategies, Tactics and Techniques CLE
- June 25, 2015EventSpeakerCould the Company Get Sued Over This? What Should I do to Mitigate Our Risk?, Association of Corporate Counsel CLE
- February 5, 2015EventSpeakerExpert Discovery and Depositions, Hunton & Williams Litigation Trial School
- February 20, 2012EventSpeakerHousehold Exposure Risk: Who Knew What, When?, Federal and State Asbestos Litigation Conference, HarrisMartin Publishing
Publications
- January 25, 2024Publication
- May 1, 2023Publication
- January 2023Publication
- January 2023Publication
- March 1, 2022Publication
- January 2022Publication
- January 2022Publication
- September 1, 2021Publication
- February 18, 2021Publication
- February 18, 2021Publication
- February 17, 2021Publication
- February 2021Publication
- September 23, 2020Publication
- May 13, 2020Publication
- April 1, 2020Publication
- March 6, 2020Publication
- January 2020Publication
- March 16, 2018Publication
- February 28, 2018Publication
- 2013PublicationCo-authorCausation and the Use of Experts in Toxic Tort Cases, chapter in Toxic Tort Litigation, ABA
Blog Posts
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- The Nickel Report
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- The Nickel Report
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- The Nickel Report
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 8, 2024News
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 3, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 5, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 25, 2024News
- January 1, 2024Media Mention
- December 20, 2023Media Mention
- December 20, 2023Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 13, 2023News
- 4 Minute ReadNovember 16, 2023News
- October 23, 2023Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 5, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- July 5, 2023Media Mention
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- January 2, 2023Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 7, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadOctober 6, 2022News
- September 7, 2022Media Mention
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- August 1, 2022Media Mention
- July 19, 2022Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadJune 13, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- December 10, 2021Media Mention
- August 30, 2021Media Mention
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- July 9, 2021Media Mention
- June 25, 2021Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadJune 10, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- January 21, 2021Media Mention
- January 3, 2021Media Mention
- January 3, 2021Media Mention
- December 20, 2020Media Mention
- November 18, 2020Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 2, 2020News
- October 25, 2020Media MentionQuotedAviation: videoconferencing, the enemy of airlines, Archyde
- October 24, 2020Media Mention
- July 17, 2020Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadJune 12, 2020News
- May 1, 2020Media Mention
- April 30, 2020Media Mention
- April 30, 2020Media MentionQuoted, Pork producer says it needs flexibility on virus guidelines, ABC News
- April 30, 2020Media Mention
- April 30, 2020Media MentionQuoted, Trump Meatpacking Moves Don't Override State Laws, Attorneys Say, The New York Times
- 5 Minute ReadApril 27, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 5, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 21, 2020News
- January 1, 2020Media Mention
- December 2019Media MentionQuoted, The Top Product Liability Cases Of 2019, Law360
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 3 Minute ReadJuly 9, 2019News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- December 13, 2018Media Mention
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 12, 2016News
Education
JD, Emory University School of Law, with high honors, Managing Editor, Emory Law Journal, Elected to Order of the Coif, 1999
BA, Psychology, University of Virginia, 1996
Admissions
Georgia
New York
Pennsylvania
Virginia
West Virginia
Areas of Focus
- Product Liability and Mass Tort Litigation
- Product Safety and Regulatory Compliance
- PFAS Interdisciplinary Team
- Retail and Consumer Products Litigation
- Class Action, Multidistrict Litigation
- Litigation
- Asbestos Litigation
- Benzene Litigation
- Glyphosate Litigation
- Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Litigation
- Silica Litigation
- COVID-19 Litigation
- Chemicals, Products and Hazardous Materials
- Food Industry
- International Arbitration and Transnational Litigation
- Plastics and Microplastics
- Retail and Consumer Products
- Sustainability