Alexander G. McGeoch
Partner
Overview
Alex’s practice focuses on tax planning for domestic and international companies. Alex’s practice focuses on tax planning for domestic and international companies with particular emphasis on advising private equity funds regarding state, federal and international tax planning for fund formation and operations. Alex has taught Partnership Tax Law at SMU Dedman School of Law as an Adjunct Professor.
Experience
- Provides federal, state and international tax planning advice for structuring multinational acquisitions and business operations.
- Developed novel structure for reorganizing a public company and disposing of multiple business units.
- Structures and reorganizes companies to minimize Texas franchise tax.
- Drafts limited liability company agreements involving complex special allocations and preferred returns and advises LLCs and their members regarding all aspects of partnership operations.
- Advises private equity funds regarding state, federal and international tax consequences of fund formation as well as acquisition and disposition of portfolio companies.
- Advises start-up technology companies in tax planning for patent transfers and exploitation, venture capital financing and business structure.
- Provides federal and state tax advice on mergers and acquisitions.
- Represented energy company in sale of foreign assets.
- Represented foreign medical equipment manufacturer in structuring United States operations.
- Represented healthcare holding company in sale of health insurance subsidiaries.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named Best Lawyer in Tax Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Dallas Bar Association Tax Council, 2006
- Member, State Bar of Texas Tax Section
- Former Chairman, State Bar of Texas International Tax Committee
- Past President, Dallas Bar Association, International Law Section
Education
LLM, Taxation, SMU Dedman School of Law, 1993
LLM, The London School of Economics and Political Science, 1986
JD, University of Michigan Law School, cum laude, 1985
BA, University of Michigan, 1982
Admissions
Texas