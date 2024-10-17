Alan is a leading UK asset finance lawyer focusing on aviation, shipping, equipment finance, receivables, automotive, and defense. He advises on high-end transactional mandates and financings, as well as broader aviation, marine, and financial services matters.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Alan led the asset finance teams at EY Law and DLA Piper. He began his career as an aviation finance and leasing lawyer at large international law firms in London, Hong Kong, and Paris, then later broadened his practice to include ship, rail, and equipment finance, leasing, automotive, and energy assets. Alan also acts on receivables funding structures, particularly for private credit institutions including the sale and purchase of asset finance and other lease and loan books, forward flow receivables deals, and non-capital markets securitization work.

Alan is consistently ranked in both Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners as a leading lawyer in his field. Chambers & Partners quotes clients who call Alan “the very best lawyer specializing in business and private aviation,” noting that he is “great at negotiating,” “firm, fair and diligent,” and “very savvy and skilled at putting everyone at ease.”