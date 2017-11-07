“State Water Board To Finalize New Wetland and Waters of the State Regulatory Framework,” California Construction and Industrial Materials Association (CalCIMA) Education Conference, Olympic Valley, CA

Hunton & Williams LLP is proud to be the General Session sponsor of the California Construction and Industrial Materials Association (CALCIMA) 2017 Education Conference at Resort at Squaw Creek, in Olympic Valley, California. Malcolm Weiss, partner; Tom Boer, partner and former DOJ prosecutor; and Samuel Brown, senior attorney and former US EPA attorney, will be in attendance. As members of our environmental practice, they are well versed on a wide range of complex environmental laws and statutes, including those that impact the mining industry. The mining industry team at Hunton & Williams LLP helps clients in all facets of project development, operations and closure including identifying and mounting sophisticated responses to the legal and regulatory challenges they face. For more than 30 years, our regulatory lawyers and seasoned litigators have represented domestic and international companies and industry associations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and Africa engaged in the extraction and processing of a broad range of materials, including aggregated coal, phosphates, copper, zinc, precious metals and other materials.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Tom Boer and Samuel Brown will serve as speakers during the Hunton & Williams General Session in a panel titled, “State Water Board To Finalize New Wetland and Waters of the State Regulatory Framework.” The presentation will provide focused discussion of the State Water Resources Control Board’s (Board) recent re-proposal to implement Board Resolution No. 2008-0026 by finalizing the state-only Wetland Area Protection and Dredge and Fill Permitting Policy. The presentation will include an update on the Board’s rulemaking effort; an examination of substantive matters in the proposal (e.g., an alternative definition of “wetland” from federal law, differing applicable standards for issuing permits authorizing work in wetlands, and the Board’s preference for “on-site and in-kind” mitigation versus off-site compensatory mitigation); how the Board’s actions align (or do not align) with the new federal two-phase WOTUS rulemaking; and recommendations for how to navigate any adopted Board regulations.