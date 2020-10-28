Seeing Color – Creating a Workplace Diversity Program that is Both Effective and Lawful

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

3:00 pm–4:00 pm ET

2:00 pm–3:00 pm CT

12:00 pm–1:00 pm PT

Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Labor and Employment attorneys for an engaging webinar discussion on workplace diversity programs and employer and business considerations.



Topics of discussion will include:

Questions From Clients About Workplace Diversity Programs

Legal Limits on Race-Based Decision-Making

Elements of an Effective & Lawful Diversity Program

Recent Developments: President Trump’s Position on Diversity Training & OFCCP’s Response to Diversity Pledges

What Businesses Should and Shouldn’t Say to the Public

Presenters:

Christy E. Kiely, Counsel

Veronica A. Torrejón, Associate

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for in-house counsel, compliance officers, and executives and professionals in legal and human resources departments.

Questions or problems registering? Please contact Elizabeth Collins at ecollins@HuntonAK.com.

Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA only. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.