Reopening Your Workplace? Top Tips for Employers

Monday, May 11, 2020

3:00 pm–4:00 pm ET

Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth’s labor and employment attorneys for an engaging webinar discussion on business considerations for employers as employees return to work when shelter in place orders are lifted.

Topics of discussion will include:

Workplace safety and PPE guidance

Considerations when rehiring workers, including FCRA, ADA, Title VII and equal pay issues

FMLA issues post-Family First Act and new COVID-19 state sick pay laws

Labor union considerations for unionized and nonunionized workforces

The impact of technology on the hiring process

Speakers:

Emily Burkhardt Vicente , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth Kevin J. White , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth Susan F. Wiltsie , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth Robert T. Quackenboss, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for labor and employment in-house counsel, executives and professionals in legal and human resources departments.

Questions? Please contact Elizabeth Collins at ecollins@HuntonAK.com.



Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future .

HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.