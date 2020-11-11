Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a webinar presentation on impacts of the election on federal environmental policy affecting the energy sector.

A Post-Election Analysis: What to Expect in Energy and Environmental Law

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Noon – 1:00 pm ET

Partners Matthew Z. Leopold and Frederick R. Eames will discuss what developments may result for federal regulation and legislation, personnel changes, and related issues.

Mr. Leopold joined Hunton Andrews Kurth this fall after most recently serving as General Counsel to the US Environmental Protection Agency, and previously the US Department of Justice.

Mr. Eames served for a decade on Capitol Hill and has represented utilities on a breadth of energy and environmental issues for more than 20 years.

Questions? Please contact Addison Weinreb at aweinreb@HuntonAK.com.