Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a complimentary webinar:

New Year, New Laws: An Overview of California's New Laws Impacting Employers in 2021

Tuesday, January 26, 2020

3:00 pm–4:00 pm ET

2:00 pm–3:00 pm CT

12:00 pm–1:00 pm PT

Each year, California enacts new laws impacting employers doing business in the State, and 2020 was no exception. Join attorneys from the Los Angeles office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for an overview of California’s new employment legislation. We will cover ordinances, bills, and propositions affecting California employers and provide practical guidance for complying with these new legal requirements. We will also discuss legislative trends in California and the bills we expect to see in 2021.

Topics will include:

Changes to state and local paid sick leave laws

Pay data reporting requirements

Independent contractor classifications

Board of Director requirements for publicly held corporations

Handbook updates

And more!

Presenters:

Julia Y. Trankiem, Partner

D. Andrew Quigley, Associate

Matthew I. Bobb, Associate

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for in-house counsel, compliance officers, and executives and professionals in legal and human resources departments.

Questions or problems registering? Please contact Elizabeth Collins at ecollins@HuntonAK.com.

Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA only. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.