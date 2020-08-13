Executive Compensation Webinar Series—Compensation Committee Governance

Compensation Committee Governance

Thursday, August 13, 2020

10:00–11:00 am CT

11:00 am–12:00 pm ET



What is the proper role of Compensation Committees in today’s corporate governance environment? How should the Compensation Committee members conduct themselves in fulfilling such role? Such is the topic that will be tackled during our August webinar, with discussion points including (listed in no particular order):

Fiduciary duties generally (including a discussion on self-interested transactions such as non-employee director pay);

Various independence standards;

Developing a robust compensation philosophy, including whether/how to incorporate ESG-related goals into compensation arrangements;

Determining the scope of duties (executive officer pay and/or rank-and-file pay);

Identifying “who” are the issuer’s executive officers for purposes of limiting NEO turnover;

Internal controls and monitoring the element of risk within compensation programs;

Certain legal requirements governing the Committee (including Dodd-Frank, Section 16b-3, NYSE and NASDAQ listing requirements);

SEC disclosure responsibilities;

Considerations when hiring and firing of executive officers; and

Considerations when hiring and firing compensation consultants

Speakers:

Anthony J. Eppert , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth David G. Branham, Associate, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance and human resources departments.

Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA only. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

CPE: 1.0 credit hours (TX)

HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.