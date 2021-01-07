Executive Compensation Academy — Upcoming Proxy Season: Compensatory Thoughts from ISS (Annual Program)

Thursday, January 7, 2021

10:00–11:00 am CT | 11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

The purpose of this presentation is to help publicly-traded issuers prepare for the upcoming proxy season with respect to compensation-related matters covered by ISS. To that end, this presentation will cover: (i) recent pronouncements and thoughts from ISS since the last proxy season, (ii) a discussion of certain compensatory areas where ISS is likely to focus this season, (iii) the impact of the foregoing on upcoming compensation design, and (iv) a discussion of practical compensatory thoughts to consider when preparing for the 2021 annual shareholders’ meeting.

Speaker: Anthony J. Eppert, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance and human resources departments.

Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA only. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

CPE: 1.0 credit hours (TX)

HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.