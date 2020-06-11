Executive Compensation Webinar Series—Compensation Design Ideas within a Partnership/LLC Structure

June 11, 2020

Thursday, June 11, 2020

10:00–11:00 am CT

11:00 am–12:00 pm ET



The purpose of this program is to share practical ideas for incentivizing and retaining executives within a partnership or LLC structure. To that end, this program will discuss various compensation design issues associated with:

grants of capital interests, profits interests and/or phantom interests to key employees,

how to structure employer-provided loans to key employees for the latter to purchase capital interests,

structuring vesting schedules, economic forfeiture provisions and certain employment conditions that can trigger employer-favorable repurchase rights (i.e., terminated for Cause or quit without Good Reason),

change-in-control pay considerations that are unique to partnerships and LLCs,

pre-IPO considerations and

annual or transaction-related cash bonuses.



Speaker: Anthony J. Eppert, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance and human resources departments.



Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA only. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

CPE: 1.0 credit hours (TX)

HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.