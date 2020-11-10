Brexit and Adequacy–Separating Fact from Fiction
November 10, 2020
The UK’s withdrawal from the European Union draws to a close on December 31, 2020, and much focus currently centers on whether the EU will formally recognize the UK’s data protection regime as ‘adequate.’ In reality, there are numerous other data protection issues to be addressed, and a distinct possibility that adequacy may not be the holy grail it is widely believed to be.
Our speakers will discuss the key data protection implications of Brexit for US and EU companies, and explain how companies in the UK are preparing. In particular, we will discuss:
- UK GDPR and the wider legislative framework
- Role of the ICO after Brexit
- Adequacy–likelihood, longevity and practical impact on transfers
- UK or EU? Determining applicable law, territorial scope and appointing representatives
- Impact of Brexit on Accountability (DPO, DPIA, ROPA, notices, etc.
Speakers:
- David Dumont, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Rosemary Jay, Senior Consultant Attorney, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Bridget Treacy, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
