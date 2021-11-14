Dubai
We opened our Dubai office in 2013 to better serve the global needs of our clients, and to continue to expand our capabilities and worldwide reach.
Dubai is the principal hub for advising our clients in the Middle East and Africa.
Our firm offers each client the benefit of our regional focus and global prominence. Our team has worked on assignments throughout the Middle East and Africa, including in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Ghana, Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa.
The Dubai legal team has acted for a diverse range of clients including government authorities, exploration and production companies, energy transition companies, equity funds, and companies with advanced technology and know-how.
We use our market knowledge and best-practice approach to advise clients on project development, corporate structuring transactional documentation and business expansion in the region.
