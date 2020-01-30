CharlotteOffice Photo

Charlotte

One South at The Plaza
101 South Tryon Street
Suite 3500
Charlotte, NC 28280
f. +1 704 378 4890

The North Carolina office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, located in Charlotte, serves clients on a regional, national and international level in a variety of industries ranging from financial services to energy to technology.

Established in 1995, our Charlotte office is part of our expansive North Carolina practice and is comprised of nearly 20 lawyers with experience in a wide range of legal matters. We have significant experience representing both domestic and international clients in mergers and acquisitions, corporate and securities law, banking and finance, structured finance, business litigation, employee benefits, and energy and environmental law. We represent clients in capital markets, corporate finance, labor and employment, litigation and energy matters. We are actively involved in the community and serve in leadership positions for bar, civic, and service organizations.

Our Charlotte office has a vibrant pro bono services commitment and regularly exceeds the Pro Bono Challenge standards for demonstrating a commitment to the community. In addition to participating in firm-wide pro bono initiatives, we have a number of programs that encourage lawyer pro bono participation, including our work with The Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy on SSI disability appeals, expunctions and consumer matters and with the Center for Children’s Rights in which our lawyers and staff work together on child custody advocacy cases. We also support VITA’s tax assistance program for indigent persons and NCLEAP’s program for providing legal advice to North Carolina not-for-profit companies on leasing, duties of board members, human resources and other matters.

